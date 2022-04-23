News

2023: North yet to pick consensus candidate — Sule Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has debunked media reports suggesting the northern PDP has chosen a consensus candidate to represent the north ahead of the PDP 2023 presidential primaries election.

A statement signed by the church ex-Gov rejected the statement credited to the northern elders saying Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed have been chosen as northern consensus.

The statement reads:

The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern State is drawn to reports in the Media that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential Candidates

Having widely consulted Party Leaders across the 19 Northern States and FCT, it is hereby stated to our teeming Party members and the general public that what is reported in the Media is only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the North! Discussions are ongoing with ALL the aspirants in our party with a view to having a National Consensus if possible or at least working towards having smooth acrimony free National Convention.

The position of the Northern Elders is not only injurious to the North but equally injurious to the Northern Aspirants!

 

