2023: Northern CAN tasks Christians to obtain PVCs

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria 19 Northern States and FCT, who doubles as Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr Yakubu Pam, has enjoined Christians in the country to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) to enable them participate in the 2023 general election and vote for credible leaders.

T he CAN chairman stated this yesterday in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State during the inauguration of the Assembly of God Northern Nigeria (AGNN), Mangu District. Pam, who is the General Superintendent of Assembly of God Northern Nigeria, admonished Christians in the country to take their destiny into their hands by voting during the election, and be voted for, adding, “but it cannot be possible without having their PVCs.”

He said that with their PVCs Christians would be able to vote for the candidates of their choice. “I plead with Christians all over the country to take the issue of PVC seriously.” Pam affirmed that Nigeria has come to a time when the citizenry, no matter their religious beliefs, must obey the laws of the land. Thus, he posited that it is incumbent on every Christian to obtain his or her PVC and be part of the political re-engineering process in the country.

The NCPC helmsman further appealed to Christians to ensure they participate actively in the forthcoming general election, stating that the era when Christians show indifference in political matters is over.

He congratulated Nigerians for the success recorded in the just-concluded primaries conducted by various political parties in the country. He was particularly happy that the primaries were not marred by crisis, which explains why the results were accepted by all.

He noted that the security situation in the country is precarious and dangerous, but prayed that the Lord would heal our country. The clergy prayed for the new executive members of the Mangu District, and afterwards inaugurated them with the charge: “Be strong, bold, courageous, and have faith in God.

