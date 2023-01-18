2023: Northern Christian Elders fret over violence against Christians, money politics

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has raised an alarm over what they termed the renewed killings and kidnapping in theregion, especiallytargeted atchurches, Christianclerics and communities. Ahead of the 2023 general election, the elders also frowned at the money politics being propagated by politicians towards winning the elections by all means.

Theyaskedvoters toreject those they said are not ready to carry all Nigerians along because of their politics of exclusion and division. NOSCEF in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna noted that politicians have embarked on distributing massive amounts of money to buy votes, but advised the electorate to be prepared to vote out those propagating politics of exclusionandmakeitunattractive for future elections. Part of the statement signed by the Chairman of NOSCEF, Ejoga Inalegwu, read: “NOSCEF again expresses concern over the incessant killings in the North, specifically targeting Christian clerics, communities in Southern Kaduna and Niger State being the most affected. With the improved surveillance and deterrent measures being taken by the securityforcesintacklingthe insecurity, we are surprised at the deteriorating situation arising in these areas.

“We call on the governments at the state and federal levels to give the security forces the needed support to sustain the push against the insurgency plaguing the nation, especially as we approach the 2023 elections, so that no section of the country is disenfranchised on grounds of insecurity. “As the 2023 elections approach, we urge parents to counsel their wards against makingthemselvesavailable to be used as political thugs to cause violence during the coming elections. “We urge Nigerians to disappoint politicians who in their desperate bid to win elections at all costs, embarked on divisive politics of exclusion, in spite of the pleas of patriotic Nigerians. We plead with Nigerians to, with one voice; through the ballot box send the message that we reject those who believethatwinninganelection is more important than the harmonious existence of the nation.

“Remember that the massive money they are using to buy votes and make people compromise their conscience is our money. Whether you collect or don’t collect their ill-gotten money, be prepared to vote out those propagating politics of exclusion and make it unattractive for the future. “We urge all registered voters to collect their PVCs tobeabletoexercisetheirvoting rights in the forthcoming election.

