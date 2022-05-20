2023: Northern Christian youths back Ibrahim Bello Dauda For President

Northern Christian youths numbering about 300 on Friday converged on the metropolis of Gombe State to seek for support for a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda.

The Gombe State chapter of Coalition of the Christian Youths agreed at a meeting that only Dr. Ibrahim Dauda has the required business acumen to rescue the nation’s dwindling economy.

They stated that he is level headed, accountable, and transparent, saying that these have endeared them to the businessman politician.

The Chairman of Gombe State chapter of the group, Ismail Isyaku Abubakar, stated in the communique issued by the group and read to newsmen after their meeting that: “we are proud to say El-Dabi (as it fondly called) is a honest, vibrant and hard-working young man and deserves to be promoted to the position of the president.”

He added: “if you want to see honest people in government, join us in supporting and voting El-Dabi.

In his submission, the National General Secretary of the association, Raymond London urged the Youths not to rest until their political wish is achieved, saying: “the era of Politics is of the world is far gone.”

He then advised them to go for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) if truly they were ready “to have a honest patriot as president.”

He urged the delegates not to be induced by money or any kind of inducement, saying that Bello has the capability to rule the nation as president from 2023.

