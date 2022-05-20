News

2023: Northern Christian youths back Ibrahim Bello Dauda For President

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on 2023: Northern Christian youths back Ibrahim Bello Dauda For President

Northern Christian youths numbering about 300 on Friday converged on the metropolis of Gombe State to seek for support for a presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda.

The Gombe State chapter of Coalition of the Christian Youths agreed at a meeting that only Dr. Ibrahim Dauda has the required business acumen to rescue the nation’s dwindling economy.

They stated that he is level headed, accountable, and transparent, saying that these have endeared them to the businessman politician.

The Chairman of Gombe State chapter of the group, Ismail Isyaku Abubakar, stated in the communique issued by the group and read to newsmen after their meeting that: “we are proud to say El-Dabi (as it fondly called) is a honest, vibrant and hard-working young man and deserves to be promoted to the position of the president.”

He added: “if you want to see honest people in government, join us in supporting and voting El-Dabi.

In his submission, the National General Secretary of the association, Raymond London urged the Youths not to rest until their political wish is achieved, saying: “the era of Politics is of the world is far gone.”

He then advised them to go for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) if truly they were ready “to have a honest patriot as president.”

He urged the delegates not to be induced by money or any kind of inducement, saying that Bello has the capability to rule the nation as president from 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

VAT collection: FIRS adamant, insists it’s empowered by law

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa,

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Wednesday declared that no sub-national government can collect Value Added Tax (VAT). To this end, the Federal Government’s tax agency insists it remains the only statutory empowered tax agency of the government allowed to collect VAT on behalf of the three tiers of government. FIRS’ Group Lead, Special […]
News

DSS: We didn’t arrest Fr. Mbaka

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports of an alleged arrest of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, by its personnel. There were reports of alleged arrest and detention of Fr. Mbaka, by security operatives, days after indications of no love lost relationship between him and the […]
News Top Stories

Global COVID-19 deaths pass 2m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More than two million people have now died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The US has recorded more fatalities than any other country, with almost 390,000 deaths, followed by Brazil and India, with around 200,000 and 150,000 deaths respectively. More than 93 million infections have been recorded […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica