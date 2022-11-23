Top Stories

2023: Northern Christians reject APC, declare support for Obi, LP 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)
  • APC, PDP two sides of same coin, says Babachir Lawal

 

 

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

 

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr Babachir Lawal has charged Christians across the 19 states in northern Nigeria, to reject the same faith ticket being promoted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and back the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election.

Lawal, a chieftain of the APC, broke ranks with his party since the presidential candidate of the APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim of South West extraction, chose Sen. Kashim Shettima, another Muslim of North East extraction, as running mate. The aggrieved politician has been leading other Christian leaders in the party to demand a change on the configuration of the personalities on the presidential ticket of the party but to no avail.

In an open declaration Wednesday, Lawan said that after a painstaking review and analysis of the presidential tickets, he and his followers have decided to endorse Peter Obi,  the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and his running mate Dr Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed as the only viable alternative. According to him, the endorsement of the Obi/Datti ticket was borne out of the conviction that the ticket represents justice, equity and a harmonious co-existence of all Nigerians across tribes, religion and geopolitical regions.

He debunked the speculations that he had thrown his weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that he could not have done so since the PDP and APC were two sides of the same coin.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records spike in cases, deaths also remain high

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate recorded another spike on Saturday, with 664 new samples confirmed positive in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The number of new cases was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at 11:46pm on Saturday. The figure for Saturday is the highest in close to two weeks […]
News Top Stories

PDP crisis deepens as Wike labels Atiku liar

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a liar over some of the comments he made recently on Arise TV, on issues concerning the party. Wike, who spoke on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State shortly after he […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Poverty, inequality liable for Nigeria’s problems –Ameachi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Chibuike Ameachi, yesterday, traced the compounded problems of Nigeria to abject poverty and inequality in the system. Amaechi stated this while delivering a lecture at the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar, where he featured as guest lecturer. He stressed that the country must conquer poverty and inequality, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica