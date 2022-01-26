2023: Northern coalition backs Anyim’s presidential bid

The Coalition of Northern Supporters of Ndigbo for President has thrown its weight behind former President of the Senate, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, a front line contender for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Usman Sulaiman, who led members of the group on a solidarity visit to Anyim said the support for his candidature was because of his open hearted disposition towards other Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliation.

Sulaiman hailed the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as an honest, peace-loving and kind politician, adding that the group was convinced that Anyim was the only person from the South East who meets the coalition’s criteria for the Presidency.

“During one of our Executive meetings held on the 26th December, 2021 here in Abuja, it was decided that our focus must be based on a single candidate from the South East and that such a candidate must be a person with high personality profile and a person with developmental leadership quality.

“A person who will provide employment opportunities to our teeming youth and women, a person who dedicated his life for service to humanity, a person who will stabilize the fuel and power sector of the economy, a person who will design means for affordable or free quality education.

“A person who cares for the less privileged and the masses, a person whose vision is for the peaceful co-existence of Nigerian citizens as a whole, a person whose ample experience would enable him to raise the level of our country by means of curtailing the continuing hike of prices of goods and services,” he said.

Sulaiman said Anyim would give Nigeria the right leadership that will take the country out of her present deplorable situation.

The group sought for Anyim’s approval for the coalition to commence consultations and register more supporters across the 19 northern states of the country. Receiving the Coalition, Anyim thanked them for their support and commitment to work for his victory

