2023: Northern Elders endorse Saraki, Bala Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

As the primaries for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) draws near, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohamme have been endorsed as the consensus candidates from the north.

This was the decision taken by the PDP Northern Elders after a meeting with General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida on Friday in Minna.

Giving the recommendation of the Northern Elders to journalists at the Uphill Residence of the former Military President in the Niger State capital, Professor Ango Abdullahi said that the two aspirants have been urged to work together to make allowance for further consultations to settle on one consensus candidate.

“For the purpose of this exercise, it is hereby resolved that Governor Bala Mohammed from the North East and former Senate President Bukola Saraki from the North Central be presented as the Northern consensus candidates for the moment.

“The successful aspirants are hereby urged to work together to make allowance for further consultations to foster understanding among themselves and the PDP community to ensure a rancour free primaries in which all eligible candidates would be free to exercise their right.”

According to the professor: “Four aspirants from Northern Nigeria presented themselves for the consensus including Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen”.

He said that General Ibrahim Babangida opted for inclusion through wider consultation and assigned him to design a criteria and carry out the necessary consultations with elders and leaders across the three geopolitical zones in the north.

