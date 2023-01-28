News

2023: Northern elders warns over plot to scuttle polls

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Friday warned against what they said were plans by some individuals to interfere with the conduct of the forth-coming elections and peaceful transition of power from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to another. The Forum also asks that the deadline for the redesign of the naira given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) be extended to cushion the effect against Nigerians.

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement said there are murmurs in the polity that hints at the possibility that the elections may not hold, and some kind of unconstitutional contraption may be forced down the throat of Nigerians. According to Baba Ahmed, the situation suggests that “difficulties simultaneously imposed by the prevailing insecurity, crushing inflation, fuel scarcity, exchange of old for new currency notes and others, which affect particularly poor Nigerians are deliberately contrived to inflame passions and trigger unrest which may poison the election environment or threaten its conduct.”

He however said that NEF has no basis to support these conjectures, but all the same “warns against any attempts to interfere with the conduct of credible elections and a peaceful transition to a new administration.” Part of the statement said: “The severe economic and social difficulties under which Nigerians live are indeed threats to peace and security. “Solution must be found to improve the security of the citizens and the state. Fuel shortage can and must be eliminated immediately. “The currency swap programme has not worked as planned, and it is strangulating economies, communities and the patience of the citizens.

 

