2023: Northern govs’ stance on zoning portends bleak future for Nigeria –Ohanaeze

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed disappointment at the position of Northern governors on critical national issues, particularly their condemnation of the position of Southern governors that presidency must rotate to the South in 2023. Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, said the position of Northern governors as presented after their meeting in Kaduna on Monday, indicates a bleak future for Nigeria as a country.

The apex Igbo group expressed regrets that Northern governors and the traditional rulers who were part of the meeting, were not bothered by the fact that the country is sliding into a failed state under northern leadership. The statement reads, “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a part of the resolution by the Northern States Governors’ Forum with Northern States Emirs and Chiefs held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Council Chamber, Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna. “A part of the resolution stated that ‘the Forum unanimously condemns the statement by the Southern Governors’ Forum that the Presidency must go to the South in 2023.

The statement is quite contradictory with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended …’” “The above remarks by the leaders of the North indicate a bleak future for Nigeria. It is most regrettable that the North is undisturbed that Nigeria is fast collapsing under its leadership.

“The Forum failed to recognize that at the moment, Nigeria is confronted with the most precarious omen full of uncertainty, doubts, insecurity and bloodshed. “The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Governor Simon Lalong, can attest that the people of Plateau State had never in history witnessed the number of deaths as has taken place under his watch as governor. “The banditry in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa States is terrifying. Benue State has turned into a killing field. The States of Yobe and Borno are worst hit by the menace of Boko Haram; etc…”

The Igbo group stressed that unemployment has skyrocketed; and Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world, and the Northern Governors, the Sultan and the Emirs, instead of seeking solution to Nigeria’s problems, were busy strategizing on how to retain power in 2023. “This is most unconscionable, to say the least. Let it be made abundantly clear that if Presidency is a panacea to people’s problems, the North would have become the Netherlands of Africa.

