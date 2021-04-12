2023: Northern group makes case for Okorocha

As support for a South East presidency gathers steam, a political pressure group in the North, has thrown its weight behind the yet-to-be- declared ambition of former Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha,

The group – Arewa Progressive Front – said its support was predicated on Okorocha’s detrobalised and philanthropic disposition.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West at the Senate, is one of the few politicians with Foundations that cater for the educational and other needs of indigent children across the country.

The group maintained that the country needed leaders that will put the unity of the country over and above other considerations.

Specifically, the forum noted that the diversity, multi-ethnicity and multi-religious nature of Nigeria, required men and women that will ensure that the fault lines remained a source of pride.

It claimed that the former governor’s promotion of a united Nigeria, preceded his joining active politics.

The group said Okorocha’s free education programme that is open to all indigent children, irrespective of their ethnicity or religious, was an eloquent demonstration of his pan-Nigerian disposition.

A chieftain of the Front, who spoke with selected journalists in Abuja over the weekend, said: “If the Igbo must make any cogent push for Nigerian presidency, then they must be ready to project their best and most acceptable leaders.

“We are aware of campaign of calumny against the former governor, especially from his state, but we’re more comfortable with him than any other Igbo politician.

“No politician of Igbo extraction has assisted the North to solve the major challenge of out of school children as much as Okorocha has done through his free education programme.

“We have the records and the North will not ignore such huge investments.”

The group continued: “When you look at the potential or assumed aspirants for the presidency from the Southeast or the entire Igboland, you would agree with me, that none of them can boast of the kind of acceptability enjoyed by the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

“Okorocha’s free education, his long-standing affinity with the North and his visible human capital investments across the length and breadth of Nigeria, cannot be rivaled.

“I think the Igbos need to bury their political differences and pursue this project with a common front, else they may as well perish the thought of making an Igbo man President in 2023.”

