2023: Northern group promises Tinubu-Shettima 20m votes

A group, 19 Northern States Movement For Kashim Shettima, on Thursday promised to deliver 20 million votes to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima. Also, Christian clerics from the 19 northern states converged on Kaduna to deliver a letter to Shettima on their expectations if his party wins the election. The Director-General of the movement Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu said they initially wanted to deliver 16 million votes to APC but with support from the Christian clerics they decided to deliver 20 million votes.

The clerics, mainly youths, said Tinubu and Shettima will reset Nigeria for progress and unity if elected. Bishop Monday Yaknat said the church is not against the APC and is also not fighting the ruling party. He said: “As ministers of the gospel, we are fathers, we belong to everybody. If the APC comes to us, we pray with them, if any other party comes to us, we pray with them. We will present a letter to Shettima and assure him that we will stand behind him, we will support him and if God gives him victory, he should remember that

