2023: Northern Presidency, declaration of war against Southerners – PANDEF

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Pan Delta Forum (PANDEF), has warned that another attempt at foisting a Northern President on Nigerians would amount to a declaration of war against the Southerners. T he National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, stated this during a Consultative visit with the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewale Adebayo in Abuja on Tuesday.

This is even as he said PANDEF will moblise every well meaning Nigerian to voice their unjust treatment in the Nigerian state should presidency go north in 2023. He said: “The statement is not a threat but we are serious. We will mobilise our people in the creeks, in the farmlands, in the streets across Nigeria, and people who think that Nigerians should work together. “I had said on a programme on national TV that if the two major political partiesproducesnortherncandidates, it will be a declaration of war against southern Nigeria. We are in a situation where an administration has operated in a system as if others don’t exist.

“We are saying it’s unfair, not proper, and it’s on record. We are taking our campaigns to the South south, we have friends in the middle belt and in northern Nigeria, to Nigerians of goodwill and clear conscience in northern Nigeria, so that they will know that we need to work together for this country to exist, prosper, and become greater than what we are. We will speak to all Nigerians why the next president should come from southern Nigeria; anything otherwise, we are not saying this as a threat, Nigeria will no longer be what it has been if 2023 goes north. Highlighting some ‘injustices,’ he said: “There are 17 major paramilitary intelligence agencies in the country. “At the last count 14 of them are headed by persons from certain part of the country, three from southern Nigeria.”

