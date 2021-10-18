2023: Northern youth groups unveil 20m vote mobilization for Osinbajo

Metro & Crime

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

A coalition of Northern youth groups has launched an awareness campaign to galvanise support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Kano.

The group, under the auspices of Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC), unveiled plans to mobilize 20 million youth across the 19 Northern states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT) in solidarity with the Vice President. They insist he is the only trusted candidate who can consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari’s transformation agenda.

Speaking at the launch of its Kano secretariat and campaign vehicles on Sunday, the National Coordinator of the group, Mubarak Haruna declared that Nigeria needs the calibre of highly patriotic and genuinely detribalised leaders, like Osinbajo who that can drive the country to greater heights.

He explained that while other pro-Osinbajo platforms, including The Progressive Project (TPP) and the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), focus on the general population, OAC will mobilize 20 million youth across various political backgrounds in the 19 Northern states.

Although, Haruna admitted that Osinbajo had not formally considered throwing his hat into the ring, he declared the readiness of the group to drive intensive campaign across the Northern part of the country and drum up support for his candidacy come 2023.

Haruna pointed out that Osinbajo’s pragmatic demonstration of commitment to progressive ideals, honesty and people-focused leadership by example are glaring in the Buhari administration’s social empowerment programme, including cash transfer and trader money where several lives of poor and less privileged Nigerians across the country were positively touched.

“We are launching the awareness campaign across the Northern states to mobilize support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo towards making him our next president.

“None of us has ever met him in person but from all we know, we are convinced that the Vice President is the only tested and trusted candidate that can continue the good works started by President Muhammadu Buhari,” Haruna said.

 

