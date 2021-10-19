2023: Northern youths promise Osibanjo 20m votes

A group of northern youths has promised to mobilise 20 million youths in the region to support Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo’s candidacy for the 2023 presidential poll.

The group, Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC), consisting of youths from the 19 northern states and Abuja, said for a strong federating entity, the North should allow a Southerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Therefore, the group told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

Speaking at the launch of its Kano secretariat and campaign vehicles on Sunday, the National Coordinator of the group, Mubarak Haruna, said Nigeria needed patriotic and detribalised leaders to drive the country to greater heights.

He explained that while other pro-Osinbajo platforms, including The Progressive Project (TPP) and the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) focus on the general population.

Like this: Like Loading...