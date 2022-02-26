2023: Northern youths reject APC’s rotational formula to pick Buhari’s successor

The President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima has stated that efforts by the two dominant parties to field Southerners as their candidates will be rejected by the North. In a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday, Shettima stated that it would amount to grave injustice should the two parties field candidates from the South, which he stated have had some advantages over his region since the advent of the current democratic order.

The Kaduna born activist stated these while reacting to the reported decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rotate the various party and political offices between the two zones when governors elected on the platform of the party met with President Muhmmadu Buhari during the week.

“I am not aware that the decision has been made by politicians across party lines but all I know is that it is the decision of the leadership of the APC which is not acceptable to us here in the North and I know that I am speaking for the people of the region.” he stated. Asked what the region would do should the parties opt for Southern candidates, he stated that efforts would be geared towards erecting a third force to challenge the two dominant parties. He added that “To us in the North, an attempt by any political party that zones the presidency to the South will meet its doom because politics is a game of number and we will mobilise our people to vote one of our own into power to correct this gross injustice to us.”

