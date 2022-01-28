News

2023: North’s tenure has not expired yet – Dokpesi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chairman, Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Thursday said the tenure of the North to occupy the presidential seat has not yet expired. Dokpesi stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful as part of consultation to actualize the presidential ambition of the former Vice President of the country, Atiku Abubakar.

He argued that the South has held the presidential position for 16 years from 1999-2007 and from 2009-2015, adding that naturally, the North should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country. The Chairman of Daar Communications Limited opined that those clamouring for a Southern presidency were doing so for their selfish interest and not for the interest of the South. “The South had the presidency from 1999- 2007 and again from 2009-2015.

The tenure of the North is not yet expired, once it is expired, the South will produce the President, the South East in particular. All those clamouring for the Presidency to come to the South in 2023 are not asking for it because of the South, they are asking it for their own particular interest and the zone they come from. “And I can tell you for free of charge even the APC itself will not bring it to the South East, the clamour for it is for the benefit of the South West, not for the benefit of the South East. We are interested in power shifting to the south east and we have to lay the proper foundation. Time and care is required,” he said. He used the occasion to ask Governor Dave Umahi to return the PDP’s Secretariat to the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CKay, Kie Kie, others take over TikTok

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Every month, users of popular video-sharing social networking service, TikTok find something to trend, either a challenge or a sound that is fun which they can really get into. Kie_Kie_ is bringing forward-thinking fashion styles on TikTok A glance at Kie_Kie_’s TikTok profile tells you that she has vibes for days, and she’s not […]
News

Civil service pensioners accuses NUP of unwholesome practices

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…threatens to pull out of NUP The Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSP), has accused leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), of engaging in unwholesome and unconstitutional practices. A petition delivered to the NUP headquarters by the South West zonal branch of FCSPB, alleged that some of the activities being carried out were […]
News

NIPRD unveils 5-year strategic plan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has formally unveiled its five-year strategic plan, the second developed by the institute to build a centre of excellence for Research and Development (R&D) of phytomedicines, pharmaceuticals and biological products. Director General, NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who spoke to newsmen at the unveiling, insisted that partnership […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica