News

2023: North’s tenure has not expired yet – Dokpesi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

…..Says APC clamouring for S’West presidency

Chairman, Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Thursday said the tenure of the North to occupy the presidential seat has not yet expired.

He said the North should produce the next President of the country in the 2023 general elections in line with true zoning.

Dokpesi stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful as part of consultation to actualize the presidential ambition of the former Vice President of the country, Atiku Abubakar.

He argued that the South has held the presidential position for 16 years from 1999-2007 and from 2009-2015, adding that naturally, the North should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country.

The Chairman of Daar Communications Limited opined that those clamouring for a Southern presidency were doing so for their selfish interest and not for the interest of the South.

“The South had the presidency from 1999-2007 and again from 2009-2015. The tenure of the North is not yet expired, once it is expired, the South will produce the President, the South East in particular. All those clamouring for the Presidency to come to the South in 2023 are not asking for it because of the South, they are asking it for their own particular interest and the zone they come from.

“And I can tell you for free of charge even the APC itself will not bring it to the South East, the clamour for it is for the benefit of the South West, not for the benefit of the South East. We are interested in power shifting to the south east and we have to lay the proper foundation. Time and care is required,” he said.

He used the occasion to ask Governor Dave Umahi to return the PDP’s Secretariat to the party.

He also asked Umahi to immediately release the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, who has been remanded in police custody for alleged fake news and cybercrimes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Northern govs condemns demand by Southern counterparts for presidency

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, (NSGF) yesterday rose from their emergency meeting in Kaduna, condemning what they called the attempt by their Southern counterparts to demand for the presidency in 2023.   The governors disclosed that even though some Northern governors on their own had asked  that power should shift to the South in the […]
News

CHI launches Hollandia slim Evap Milk

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Staying true to its passion for innovation, CHI Limited has rolled out yet another new product, Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk – a partially skimmed evaporated milk product.     With its offer of 50% less fat, higher protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, seven B-Vitamins and Vitamin D3, the new Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is the first […]
News

Kwara NUT distributes 50 motorcycles worth N9m to teachers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilori n

There was joy at the weekend as the Kwara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) distributed 50 motorcycles worth over N9 million to teachers across the 16 local government areas of the state to cushion the hardship of the recent hike in the pump price of petrol in the country.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica