2023: North’s tenure has not expired yet – Dokpesi

…..Says APC clamouring for S’West presidency

Chairman, Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Thursday said the tenure of the North to occupy the presidential seat has not yet expired.

He said the North should produce the next President of the country in the 2023 general elections in line with true zoning.

Dokpesi stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful as part of consultation to actualize the presidential ambition of the former Vice President of the country, Atiku Abubakar.

He argued that the South has held the presidential position for 16 years from 1999-2007 and from 2009-2015, adding that naturally, the North should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country.

The Chairman of Daar Communications Limited opined that those clamouring for a Southern presidency were doing so for their selfish interest and not for the interest of the South.

“The South had the presidency from 1999-2007 and again from 2009-2015. The tenure of the North is not yet expired, once it is expired, the South will produce the President, the South East in particular. All those clamouring for the Presidency to come to the South in 2023 are not asking for it because of the South, they are asking it for their own particular interest and the zone they come from.

“And I can tell you for free of charge even the APC itself will not bring it to the South East, the clamour for it is for the benefit of the South West, not for the benefit of the South East. We are interested in power shifting to the south east and we have to lay the proper foundation. Time and care is required,” he said.

He used the occasion to ask Governor Dave Umahi to return the PDP’s Secretariat to the party.

He also asked Umahi to immediately release the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, who has been remanded in police custody for alleged fake news and cybercrimes.

