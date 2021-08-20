News

2023 not more important than unity, peace in Nigeria, Obasanjo tells politicians

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday called on politicians to prioritise the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria ahead of their 2023 general elections ambition. Obasanjo, who said this when he played host to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, and his entourage his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, insisted that “2023 is important, but not as important as the peace and unity of Nigeria”.

“We do not have the luxury of time, some people are talking about 2023, 2023 is important, 2023 is not as important as being able to package Nigeria as a wholesome peace, the unity up to and beyond 2023 with security and understanding, with development and progress,” Obasanjo said.

Secondus was accompanied by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, National Treasurer, Aribisala Adewale, and Ogun State Chairman of the party, Sirikullahi Ogundele. Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Secondus which lasted for about two hours, Obasanjo described the visit a “non-partisan”, insisting that the challenges require all hands on deck to salvage the nation. The former military leader said although the situation in the country is very bad, it is not irredeemable. He said: “And I couldn’t agree with you more, every rightthinking Nigerian and every lover of Nigeria will agree that Nigeria is not what it should be today, unless there is something else wrong with them.

“The situation is bad, very bad, but the situation is not irredeemable. That is where the hope lies. The situation is very bad, but it is not hopelessly irredeemable. Therefore we need all hands on deck. Let’s put partisan politics apart and think of what we can do to get Nigeria to where it is supposed to be and move Nigeria forward.” Secondus said he came to see Obasanjo being an elder statesman to advice the government.

He said: “I am here with members of my team as well as PDP executives in Ogun State to tap from the wealth of Baba’s knowledge as a statesman. It’s been very difficult lately because Baba is a global personality, resolving issues across the world. In fact, the last place I learnt Baba visited was Afghanistan, despite the situation in that country, he went there and came back alive.

“So, my team and I are very grateful and we give glory to God. We have discussed Nigeria. Nigeria is first before any other thing. Yes, we belong to a political party, but if we don’t have a country, where do we practise democracy? We need to have a peaceful country where democracy can strive and at this point we need Chief Obasanjo to come in with solutions. “We are aware of the insecurity, poor economy, banditry, kidnapping all over the country; and we can’t continue to watch without reaching out to the elders so that they can come to gather and advise the present government. That is the duty of a statesman.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RIVERS: Two drown as pirates attack boats

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 At least two persons are feared dead and two others injured after armed men suspected to be sea pirates attacked two boats along the waters of Aru-Gbanaama and Polokiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to sources, the two were among 14 passengers that jumped into the water when the pirates […]
News

Edo 2020: A review of many prophecies

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Tension is on the increase as the Edo State Governorship election with APC’s Ize Iyamu and PDP’s Godwin Obaseki as major contenders, which is slated for September 19, 2020, draws closer. Many prophets have predicted the outcome election as to who will win the election.   While some have said that APC’s Ize-Iyamu will […]
News

Scores killed as military airstrikes hit bandits’ hideout in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Defence Headquarters yesterday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits in air raids on their camps in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana Forest areas of Kaduna State. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj.- Gen. John Enenche, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the successes […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica