2023 not more important than unity, peace in Nigeria, Obasanjo tells politicians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday called on politicians to prioritise the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria ahead of their 2023 general elections ambition. Obasanjo, who said this when he played host to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, and his entourage his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, insisted that “2023 is important, but not as important as the peace and unity of Nigeria”.

“We do not have the luxury of time, some people are talking about 2023, 2023 is important, 2023 is not as important as being able to package Nigeria as a wholesome peace, the unity up to and beyond 2023 with security and understanding, with development and progress,” Obasanjo said.

Secondus was accompanied by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, National Treasurer, Aribisala Adewale, and Ogun State Chairman of the party, Sirikullahi Ogundele. Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Secondus which lasted for about two hours, Obasanjo described the visit a “non-partisan”, insisting that the challenges require all hands on deck to salvage the nation. The former military leader said although the situation in the country is very bad, it is not irredeemable. He said: “And I couldn’t agree with you more, every rightthinking Nigerian and every lover of Nigeria will agree that Nigeria is not what it should be today, unless there is something else wrong with them.

“The situation is bad, very bad, but the situation is not irredeemable. That is where the hope lies. The situation is very bad, but it is not hopelessly irredeemable. Therefore we need all hands on deck. Let’s put partisan politics apart and think of what we can do to get Nigeria to where it is supposed to be and move Nigeria forward.” Secondus said he came to see Obasanjo being an elder statesman to advice the government.

He said: “I am here with members of my team as well as PDP executives in Ogun State to tap from the wealth of Baba’s knowledge as a statesman. It’s been very difficult lately because Baba is a global personality, resolving issues across the world. In fact, the last place I learnt Baba visited was Afghanistan, despite the situation in that country, he went there and came back alive.

“So, my team and I are very grateful and we give glory to God. We have discussed Nigeria. Nigeria is first before any other thing. Yes, we belong to a political party, but if we don’t have a country, where do we practise democracy? We need to have a peaceful country where democracy can strive and at this point we need Chief Obasanjo to come in with solutions. “We are aware of the insecurity, poor economy, banditry, kidnapping all over the country; and we can’t continue to watch without reaching out to the elders so that they can come to gather and advise the present government. That is the duty of a statesman.”

