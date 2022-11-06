2023: Nothing decent can come out of APC –Olafeso

Dr. Eddy Olafeso is the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Director General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Ondo State. In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, he speaks on the chances of the party ahead of the 2023 polls among other issues

The Peoples Democratic Party has just inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council in Ondo State and you are leading the 530-member group. What are the chances of your party in the next elections?

Our chances are very bright. The PDP is out to rescue Nigerian today. It’s a must win election because of the state of this nation. Our candidate is a highly sellable candidate with track records of service.

Atiku Abubakar has dedicated his life to making life easy for Nigerians. It is our duty to convince the people, to see a better future for Nigeria rather than for ourselves. They have stolen all our patrimony. Our dignity eroded. Our women taken to the jungle and raped. This is an opportunity to build a better Nigeria. It is only good governance led by Atiku that can bring back the kind of government we want.

But some people believe that restructuring is a southern agenda, that the North does not believe in it. What your take?

Was the abolition of slave trade the agenda of the black people? Anybody can reorder Nigeria. The problem might have actually being created by a northerner, it might be a northerner that might equally look into it and have the balls to do the right thing.

I used the example of slavery to let you know that the white people who were the beneficiaries of the slave trade did more than the blacks to stop it. If they were going to leave slavery in the hands of black people, till today, it will still be going on. We were selling each other into slavery.

Whoever decides that this could be done should be supported.

Do you believe that there is imbalance in the system? Do you believe that there is inequity? Do you believe that there is injustice? If someone says he can correct it, why are you taxonomizing him to belong to one region or the other? Who says you have all the answers? I will stick with Waziri Adamawa for lifetime because I know he can do it.

How much are you getting the support of the past leaders of the PDP over this project?

Wait and see. But who is who in Nigeria understands the fact that this nation needed rebuilding, this nation needed revamping, this nation needed to attain its greatness from this moment. Everybody that believes in those things I have enumerated is equally of the opinion that our decision is right to continue to rebuild Nigeria from this moment on.

There is the argument that the young ones in the PDP are saying no to the old ones, that it is time for them to retire. How do you see this?

If it is not substantiated, it is in the realms of rumour. So, intelligence and knowledge belongs to the youth? The elders don’t have it? How old is the Prime Minister of Malaysia? How is old is Joe Biden? It has nothing to do with age. How many young people have failed in their assigned national responsibility? Let us perish that idea, let us move forward.

As a leader in the South-West and in Ondo State, how are you managing the leadership crisis in the state?

I leave by example, I’m open to all, I speak to everybody about my party. I have been here since 1998. I have never left my party. I’m a believer in hard work, committed to goals. Those are the things are very very important. I speak to all my colleagues, they have adequate respect and regard for me. I do have for them too. You must give humanity what is due to them, respect, honour and mutual understanding of what we all stand for.

For us, we are doing okay, we will find answers to all the challenges and we will begin to mobilise our people. Not quite a week ago, we went to Ore, we started harvesting leaders to our party from All Progressive Congress and other sundry political parties in readiness for 2023. We are ready.

What about the litigation from some of your members that followed the last primaries?

It is advancing the constitution of the party and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If you have anything that you feel is not right, you approach the court and once the court takes decision, the party takes it on from there and we continue to move on. It is part of entrenching democracy, people will have to pursue their rights within the framework of the law.

What is your message to your people ahead of the polls?

We are coming, hope is on the way and this will be totally different from the past. Nigeria will be great again.

With President Muhammadu Buhari’s government gradually winding down, as a Nigerian not as a politician, do you still expect any hope?

How can you expect anything from this headless government that can allow its younger generation be denied of education for eight months and suddenly they are encouraging the division among the ranks of teachers fighting for better education, fighting for better environment for learning, and suddenly we want to expect they do anything better than what they are trying to do?

Seven years is gone and six months is what you are going to build anything upon?

No, nothing decent can come out of the APC, they have lost it, they were never a party and they will never be a party. They are just carpetbaggers who came together to hijack power and they never knew what to do with it apart from siphoning, stealing and draining the resources of the country

