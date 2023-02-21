Top Stories

2023: Nothing Like Igbo Presidency – Orji Kalu

As the battle for the 2023 presidential election is on the marrow, the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said there is nothing like the Igbo presidency as widely propagated by political analysts.

The Senate Chief Whip who spoke on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday said there can only be a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, not an Igbo Presidency.

Sen. Kalu’s response comes on the heels of a series of calls by some political elites from the South-Eastern part of the country to support Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who they believe will unite Nigeria since he is from the Igbo extraction.

Speaking further, the former governor faulted claims of in-fighting in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the Naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Meanwhile, the former governor in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, February 20, lamented the scarcity of the new naira notes owing to the currency redesign policy of the CBN.

The lawmaker, however, said the policy is right but blamed the timing and other shortfalls of the CBN towards the policy.

He said, “You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering.
“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day.
 

