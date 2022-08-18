News

2023: Nothing wrong with APC’s same faith candidacy – Maharaj Ji

Posted on

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has declared his support for the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Maharaj Ji said the controversies generated by the decision of the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu were unnecessary.

Maharaj Ji said the attention of Nigerians should be paid to ability rather than religious sentiment. According to him, the religion of the president and the vice president will not matter, saying what should concern Nigerians now is whether the candidates have the capability and resourcefulness to govern the country or not. He said: “Muslim-Muslim ticket, what is wrong in that, what Nigerians are saying now and they are agitating on is that President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing well enough. What has religion got to do with that?”

 

Our Reporters

