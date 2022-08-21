2023: Nothing’ve changed over transmission of election results -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) has dispelled fears over social media reports of manual transmission of 2023 election results.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, said his recent interview with a national newspaper was misinterpreted.

Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that some people have interpreted the explanation on result management procedure to mean that the INEC has jettisoned the electronic transmission of results and reverted to the manual process.

“This is not correct. For clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states. There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 general election,” he explained.

The National Commissioner assured Nigerians that the electronic transmission of results has come to stay.

According to him, electronic transmission of election results: “Adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time on Election Day. There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.

“The entire gamut of result management is provided for in sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“In line with the provision of the law, the Commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of results which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s detailed explanation of the procedure and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines.”

