News

2023: NPC gives candidates Sept 29 deadline to sign peace accords

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

The National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by former military head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, Thursday, fixed September 29 for the signing of peace accords by political parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Committee expressed disappointment at the 34.75 per cent of voters that voted in 2019, saying if a similar situation occurs in the 2023 polls, it would further undermine the credibility of the elections.

While addressing journalists after a meeting at his residence in Minna, Niger State on Thursday, Chairman of the Committee, Gen Abubakar, also called on political parties and their supporters to engage in issue-based campaigns rather than attacking their opponents.

He disclosed that the National Peace Committee had fixed September 29 for signing of the first peace accords at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to commit political parties, presidential candidates and their spokespersons to peaceful political campaigns and rallies.

“The second peace accord, which would be signed shortly before the elections, is to commit candidates to accepting the outcome of the votes as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair and credible.”

The Committee, in a communiqué at the end of the meeting which lasted for about two hours and jointly signed by the chairman, Abubakar; Convener, Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, and Head of Secretariat, Atta Barkindo, said low turnout is an area of great concern in the forthcoming polls.

The communiqué reads in part: “Voter turnout is another area of concern. Just 34.75 per cent of eligible Nigerians voted in 2019, and a similarly low or lower turnout in 2023 would further undermine the credibility of the poll.

“Nigerians – politicians, political parties, security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and all stakeholders – should ensure that the country is placed first above regional and sectional interests.

“The 2023 general election is more than an election; it is an opportunity to save Nigeria, to defend Nigeria and to uphold her unity and progress. Nigerians should avoid the spread of fake news, and uphold the principles of tolerance, respect, civility and decency in all public and private conversations and engagements about the elections and the progress of Nigeria.”

The commission lamented the precarious economic situation across the country, which has made vote-selling and vote-buying easy, as witnessed during the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

Also speaking to journalists, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, urged the media to assist in sensitising political parties, their supporters and electorates in achieving peaceful conduct of elections in 2023.

He said the Commission would engage with the National Peace Committee and relevant organisations to ensure that electorates exercise their voting right without fear or intimidation.

Other dignitaries at the meeting included Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Gen Martin Luther Agwai (rtd); Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Femi Otedola; Sam Amuka, Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Seventh anniversary: Buhari has performed well –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in repositioning the country.   Extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu stressed that the Buhari-led federal government has achieved robust infrastructural development across the six geopolitical zones of the country.   […]
News

Abba Kyari: NDLEA, DSS take over Federal High Court ahead of  arraignment  

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ahead of Monday’s arraignment of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari on drug trafficking charges, security arrangements at the Federal High Court in Abuja have been taken over by armed security personnel. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and their counterparts from the Department of State Services […]
News

Glamour, glitz as dignitaries extol Ogunsan’s wife on 40th birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    In what can be described as an ambience of special thanksgiving, it was celebration galore as friends, family and dignitaries drawn from different walks of like gathered to shower encomium on the wife of ace entrepreneur and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan. Politicians, business associates, elites and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica