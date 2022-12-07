News

2023: Nsukka Catholic women back Ugwuanyi for Senate

Women of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka under the auspices of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) comprising over 500 mothers in each of the 215 parishes of the diocese have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They said that Ugwuanyi has done well in office, adding that his good works in Enugu State, particularly in Nsukka zone are unprecedented.

TheNsukkacatholicwomen also threw their weight behind other candidates of the PDP in the state, including the governorship candidate, Dr. Peter NdubuisiMbah, his running mate, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai, andthecandidateforNsukka/ Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Mr. Vita Abba. They stated that the peo- ple of Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka senatorial zone, have felt the positive impact of Ugwuanyi’s administration, disclosing that Nsukka zone in the past never witnessed the kind of developments it enjoys today under the present government.

 

