2023: Nsukka LG declares support for Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid

The people of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their support and loyalty ahead of the Enugu North senatorial district election in 2023. They said their support is in appreciation of his administration’s unprecedented transformation of the university town of Nsukka, empowerment of their sons and daughters and other numerous remarkable achievements.

The people of Nsukka, who unanimously gave the endorsement through a mo-tion moved by the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Dr. Chinedu Nwamba and seconded by his Nsukka West counterpart, Emmanuel Ugwuerua, when they paid a thank-you/solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, told the governor, who is the PDP candidate for Enugu North senatorial district, that they are solidly behind him in the election. Led by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nsukka/ Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency and former Chairman of the party, Chief Vita Abba; the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Walter Ozioko, members of the state parliament from the council area, Nwamba and Ugwuerua, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, royal fathers, among other dignitaries, the people said they are proud of the governor and will remain indebted to him for wiping away their tears after decades of neglects.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...