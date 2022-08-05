News

2023: Nsukka traders mobilise support for Ugwuanyi, Mbah, others

Representatives of traders in the 37 markets in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State under the auspices of Nsukka Amalgamated Traders Association (NATA) yesterday stormed Government House, Enugu, to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s interventions programmes. The traders also thanked Ugwuanyi for the success of the first and second phases of the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme (Raffle Draw), which empowered many lucky traders across the registered markets in the state with the sum of N50,000 each to grow their various businesses. According to them, many of them benefitted from the empowerment programme.

They expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for deploying one firefighting truck and one Rapid Response vehicle to Ogige Market, Nsukka, for the safety of life and property in the market. The traders went further to thank the governor for approving the release of funds for the construction of a fire service station in Ogige Market, Nsukka, to enhance safety measures in the market.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the President of NATA, Chief Ngozi Ozioko, said the governor’s interventions in Ogige Market, Nsukka, are not only for the benefit of traders in the market but also for the entire markets in Enugu North, stressing that “anywhere there is an emergency, the equipment will be deployed there from Ogige Market, immediately”.

 

