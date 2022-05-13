2023-NULGE President to Ide Owodiong: We’ll hold you accountable on proposed autonomy for  LGCs

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Impressed by the determination of a leading aspirant in 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko to untie the local government administration from the apron strings of state authority through total autonomy, the Akwa Ibom State President of National Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE) Comrade Anestina Iweh has expressed happiness with his vision.

The state NULGE President, who made the remarks Thursday during a consultative visit to her office by the guber aspirant urged him to remain resolute and work harder to get the party ticket in the coming primaries to guarantee the implementation of his heart desired programme for the state.

According to the NULGE boss: “You have been very outspoken and consistent in your campaign to ensure full autonomy for the local government councils, we the workers have prayed for a leader who will see to the implementation of the said autonomy to help the growth and progress at that level of government.”

She further highlighted that the said autonomy is long overdue for councils to start enjoying as the present system as implemented is not favourable to the overall growth and progress of the third tier of government.

“If you emerge governor in 2023, we will not give you any breathing space until you keep this promise and we trust you will not go back on your words. We are also glad that you created time out of your tight schedule to come rub minds with us which is a demonstration of your sincerity of purpose and humility it is on record too that you are the first guber aspirant to come here to see us,” she told him.

Earlier in his remarks, Obong Ide Owodiong idemeko told the NULGE team that as a true democrat his determination to ensure full implementation of autonomy for local government councils is irreversible.

Ide, a Master’s degree holder in Political Science and Public Administration with over 30 years experience in the corporate world, maintained that he has the political will to enhance the survival of democracy by building strong institutions against strong politicians.

”We must build strong Institutions.

We must allow democracy to flourish. I will give people freedom to do their jobs if elected governor. We must build stronger institutions which will help our democratic ethics to outgrow any form of manipulation by individuals,” he said.

He highlighted that the coming primaries will determine the direction of the state beyond 2023 and once again appealed passionately to delegates to see through his sincerity and unparalleled zeal to change the narratives and usher in a new dawn for the overall growth and progress of Akwa Ibom people.

The Guber Hopeful reassured the NULGE on his avowed commitment to faithfully implement his blueprint for the state in totality and urge them to partner him through necessary support and prayers as he continues his consultations of critical stakeholders and delegates before the governorship primaries.

