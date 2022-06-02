News

2023: NUP vows to mobilise votes for pensioner friendly politicians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has vowed to massively mobilise votes for any aspirant who was pensioner friendly, as having such persons in power would guarantee a sense of belonging, respect and improved welfare for its members.

President of NUP, Godwin Abumisi, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that pensioners were keenly and curiously watching the political space and the ongoing aggressive campaigns being embarked upon by the various aspirants vying for different positions under different political parties. He said: “Certainly the pensioners shall pitch their tent with the Presidential/ Gubernatorial aspirants who are committed and more disposed to their cause and plight by massively casting their votes for them in order to secure their tomorrow.”

 

Our Reporters

