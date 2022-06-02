2023: NUP vows to mobilise votes for pensioner friendly politicians

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), has vowed to massively mobilise votes for any aspirant who was pensioner friendly, as having such persons in power would guarantee a sense of belonging, respect and improved welfare for its members.

President of NUP, Godwin Abumisi, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that pensioners were keenly and curiously watching the political space and the ongoing aggressive campaigns being embarked upon by the various aspirants vying for different positions under different political parties. He said: “Certainly the pensioners shall pitch their tent with the Presidential/ Gubernatorial aspirants who are committed and more disposed to their cause and plight by massively casting their votes for them in order to secure their tomorrow.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...