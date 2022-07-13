News Top Stories

2023: N’West APC defends Muslim/Muslim ticket

Muhammad Kabir Kano

North-West All Progressives Congress (APC) insists there is nothing wrong with the candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, picking a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate. The APC and Tinubu have attracted criticism for the choice of Shettima. Speaking after a reconciliation meeting in Kano yesterday, APC National Vice Chairman (North- West) Dr. Salihu Lukman defended Tinubu’s choice of the former Borno State governor as his running mate. According to him, the zone has resolved to rally support for the Tinubu- Shettima ticket. He said: “What has a Muslim-Muslim ticket got to do with the issues of insecurity, hunger and starvation as well as the itching poverty in the land? Until we do away with these sentiments Nigeria will have a long way to go in its quest for development. “Nigeria was not known for religious bigotry not until the media kept overblowing the issues of religion in the system. I’m appealing to the journalists to put patriotism and the interest of the country at heart rather than what they are doing now.” Speaking on the efforts to bring them back aggrieved party members into their fold, Lukman said they are doing all they could to bring everybody back. He said: “As for those who have already gone out of the party there is little or nothing we can do about them. However, that does not mean we will not still reach them; we will try our best to reach them.” Lukman said the court cases involving Kano APC would soon be settled out of court. He said: “But one should know that crises of such nature are the beauty of every party. A party without internal crises is an empty one which would never win even a ward in an election.”

 

