2023: Nwosu applauds Buhari for assenting to Electoral Bill

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain and former governorship candidate in Imo State, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has said that the presidential assent to the electoral act (amendment) bill, signals an “end of the road” for politicians, whose stock-in-trade had been subversion of electoral process.

According to Nwosu, the signing of the bill was a demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to deepening the nation’s democracy through credible electoral process.

It was the politician’s considered view that, the coming of the new Electoral Act, will make it difficult for those who may have perfected plans to rig their ways into power in 2023.

“I want to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for being courageous enough to sign the Electoral Bill. It is a new dawn for Nigeria’s democracy. It shows that Mr. President is a man of integrity, when you say a thing, you accomplish it, that’s what a leader should be.The new Electoral Bill will change election process in the country.

“If you look at it very well, you see that it is no more time for politicians to find their way into office even when there in no election and the time has gone when someone will stay in Abuja or anywhere else and declare himself winner of any election.

“This election that is coming in 2023, is a grassroots poll, if you’re not popular among the people, you can never win. So the new Electoral Act is a good thing that has happened to this country because it will change the political atmosphere,” Nwosu said.

On the reviewed timetable for the 2023 elections, he had this to say: “The best thing INEC has done is to announce the date for the 2023 elections because the earlier the better, what has happened in the past is for INEC to announce dates few months to election and people start running helter skelter but what has happened now will allow politicians to start preparing on time and start wooing the people, because you don’t have to wait until you become a candidate to do that.”

