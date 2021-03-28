News Top Stories

2023: Obasa secures endorsement of northwest speakers for Tinubu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Serving Speakers and their predecessors from the Northwest zone of Nigeria have declared their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

 

Their declarations and promises are coming some weeks after a similar endorsement of Tinubu was carried out by their colleagues in the southwestern zone of Nigeria.

 

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, he said at a meeting held in Kano for the states in the northwestern zone on Friday, the senior lawmakers declared that Tinubu remains the right person for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at this time. Some of them argued that with the challenges currently being faced by the country, Nigeria deserves a leader who is detribalised and has shown over time that he has the capacity to lead the country.

Praising Asiwaju Tinubu for being able to unite the southwest under one umbrella, they noted that his leadership qualities are mostly scarce in some other zones of the country declaring this as an advantage for the entire country.

 

At the Kano meeting where the speakers and former speakers received the visiting Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, who led a team from the southwest, participants further promised to commence grassroots mobilisation ahead of electioneering.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19 2nd wave: PTF mulls lockdown in Abuja, Lagos, Plateau

Posted on Author Reporter

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is considering targeted lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; as well as Lagos and Plateau States. PTF National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Muhammed, who stated this on Friday, described as alarming, the rising cases of infections recorded in the three urban areas. Muhammed said data showed that urban local […]
News Top Stories

…Military kills 869, recovers N2bn kerosene, diesel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

This is coming as the military revealed that, between July 1 and September 30, it has killed at least 869 suspected criminals, including insurgents, armed bandits and militiamen across the North East, North West, North-Central and other theatres of ongoing operations. The troop also recovered a total of 9,040,300 litres of stolen diesel and kerosene […]
News

BREAKING: Two feared dead as Helicopter crashes into building in Opebi, Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Two persons have been feared dead after a helicopter crashed into a building in Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos. The crash reportedly happened around 12:17 pm on Friday. As at time of filing this report, the chopper was still at the scene of the incident. Other casualty details have remained sketchy Details later…   SHOCKING […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica