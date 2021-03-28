2023: Obasa secures endorsement of northwest speakers for Tinubu

Serving Speakers and their predecessors from the Northwest zone of Nigeria have declared their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Their declarations and promises are coming some weeks after a similar endorsement of Tinubu was carried out by their colleagues in the southwestern zone of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, he said at a meeting held in Kano for the states in the northwestern zone on Friday, the senior lawmakers declared that Tinubu remains the right person for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at this time. Some of them argued that with the challenges currently being faced by the country, Nigeria deserves a leader who is detribalised and has shown over time that he has the capacity to lead the country.

Praising Asiwaju Tinubu for being able to unite the southwest under one umbrella, they noted that his leadership qualities are mostly scarce in some other zones of the country declaring this as an advantage for the entire country.

At the Kano meeting where the speakers and former speakers received the visiting Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, who led a team from the southwest, participants further promised to commence grassroots mobilisation ahead of electioneering.

