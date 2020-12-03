2023: Obasanjo, Gani Adams reconcile, plan to work together

No quarrel, no reconciliation, says OBJ

Former President Olesegun Obasanjo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, yesterday reconciled from their long thrust of differences with assurances to forge a common front. In a terse statement issued by the spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the two Yoruba leaders were reconciled at the Lekki residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo. “After frank and plain exchanges, it was a happy resolution with a joint determination to face the challenges of now and the future.

“The meeting also took far reaching decisions on major and critical issues affecting the Yoruba nation to be basis of consultation with other leaders in Yoruba land,” the statement said. Adams, a former leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), was arrested in 2001 and held in prisons in Lagos, Abeokuta and Abuja, before his release during Obasanjo’s presidency. He was accused of being responsible for a series of violent ethnic clashes blamed on the OPC in the South-West. Obasanjo, however, said yesterday that he has for the past few years refused to grant audience to Adams because he did not approve of Adam’s way of life.

Obasanjo debunked the report that he had a reconciliation meeting with Adams. Obsanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta insisted that he had no quarrel with the OPC leader but “his (Adams) past life was not in accord with my standards and principles”.

The former President declared that his visit to Adebanjo, a chieftain of Afenifere, a Pan Yoruba sociocultural group, where he met Gani Adams was not on reconciliatory mission. The statement reads, “The attention of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been drawn to some publications reporting an acclaimed reconciliation between Gani Adams and himself in Lagos today.

“It is true that I pai¬d a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and I met Gani Adams there. “I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me. “If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only”, the statement concluded.

