2023: Obasanjo, Gani Adams reconcile, plan to work together

Wale Elegbede

Former President Olesegun Obasanjo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, on Wednesday reconciled from their age-long mistrust with assurances to forge a common front.

In a terse statement issued by the spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, the two Yoruba leaders were

reconciled at the Lekki residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

“After a frank and plain exchanges, it was a happy resolution with a joint determination to face the challenges of now and the future.

“The meeting also took far reaching decisions on major and critical issues affecting the Yoruba nation to be basis of consultation with other leaders in Yoruba land,” the statement said.

Adams, a former leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), was arrested in 2001 and held in prisons in Lagos, Abeokuta and Abuja, before his release during Obasanjo’s presidency.

He was accused of being responsible for a series of violent ethnic clashes blamed on the OPC in the South-west.

