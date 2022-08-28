2023: Obasanjo visits IBB, Abdulsalami *Says: ‘I don’t have a special candidate, I have a national agenda’

Daniel Atori, Minna

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday said that he does not have a special candidate in the forthcoming presidential election but that he only has a national agenda.

Chief Obasanjo made this statement when he paid a visit to erstwhile Nigerian Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar at their residents in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Chief Obasanjo, who was responding to question posed to him by journalists on the outcome of his recent consultation with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi in London, said what he is doing is a national agenda.

“I don’t have any special candidate, I only have a national agenda,” he replied.

The former President, who arrived in a black Jeep with plate Number Kaduna DKA 621FQ at 12.30pm on Sunday, also told journalists that General Abdulsalami is a special brother he has.

In his words, “I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So I said, well since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do.

“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him. If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough.”

The duo had earlier had a closed door meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.

