2023: Obasanjo’s son backs Osinbajo

The son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has reportedly declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid.

This was revealed by an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, through his Facebook page on Saturday.

Ojodu works in the office of the Vice President and disclosed that Olujonwo visited him on Friday to register his wish that Osinbajo joins the 2023 race to succeed President Buhari.

He disclosed that Obasanjo’s son vowed to join Osinbajo’s campaign team if he decided to announce his presidential ambition.

“Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, visited yesterday (Friday),” he said.

“He too, like many others, came to register his wish and aspiration that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo throws his hat in the rings for the 2023 contest.

“Smart and brimming with ideas, he promised that if Osinbajo heeds the call of Nigerians he will be willing and ready to volunteer to join the campaign train.

“Thank you Olu. I will pass your message across.”

Ojodu had vowed not to back the Presidential ambition of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement to newsmen, Buhari’s aide condemned the view that anyone close to the APC leader but working against his presidential ambition is a traitor.

The Presidential aide further stated that Tinubu remains his leader and he would forever cherish him and the contributions he made to his organisation during the fight against the military.

He added that he wishes Tinubu well, but would not support his presidential ambition and vote for him in the forthcoming primary of the party.

Ojudu wrote, “I have seen a statement made by me, many years ago, to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu making the rounds. Yes, I did make that statement. And more of such will come in my autobiography. We, together, have seen good days and bad days.

“I and Bola Tinubu have come a long way and we have been there for each other. So, let no one use my acknowledgement of his good deeds and my refusal not to support him in his bid for the Nigeria presidency to portray me as a betrayer.

“Tinubu remains my leader and I will forever cherish him and the contributions he made to my Organisation during our fight against the military.

“He however knows I don’t follow the herd. I make my choices based on very rigid parameters. He will tell you I am very Independent in my actions and ways.”

