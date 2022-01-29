Integrity of legal process worries Osinbajo
News

2023: Obasanjo’s son backs Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has reportedly declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid.

This was revealed by an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, through his Facebook page on Saturday.

Ojodu works in the office of the Vice President and disclosed that Olujonwo visited him on Friday to register his wish that Osinbajo joins the 2023 race to succeed President Buhari.

He disclosed that Obasanjo’s son vowed to join Osinbajo’s campaign team if he decided to announce his presidential ambition.

“Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, visited yesterday (Friday),” he said.

“He too, like many others, came to register his wish and aspiration that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo throws his hat in the rings for the 2023 contest.

“Smart and brimming with ideas, he promised that if Osinbajo heeds the call of Nigerians he will be willing and ready to volunteer to join the campaign train.

“Thank you Olu. I will pass your message across.”

Ojodu had vowed not to back the Presidential ambition of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement to newsmen, Buhari’s aide condemned the view that anyone close to the APC leader but working against his presidential ambition is a traitor.

The Presidential aide further stated that Tinubu remains his leader and he would forever cherish him and the contributions he made to his organisation during the fight against the military.

He added that he wishes Tinubu well, but would not support his presidential ambition and vote for him in the forthcoming primary of the party.

Ojudu wrote, “I have seen a statement made by me, many years ago, to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu making the rounds. Yes, I did make that statement. And more of such will come in my autobiography. We, together, have seen good days and bad days.

“I and Bola Tinubu have come a long way and we have been there for each other. So, let no one use my acknowledgement of his good deeds and my refusal not to support him in his bid for the Nigeria presidency to portray me as a betrayer.

“Tinubu remains my leader and I will forever cherish him and the contributions he made to my Organisation during our fight against the military.

“He however knows I don’t follow the herd. I make my choices based on very rigid parameters. He will tell you I am very Independent in my actions and ways.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Govs pledge to rebuild burnt police stations

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Cajetan Mmuta

Barely two weeks after the nationwide protest against police brutality turned violent, resulting in wanton destruction of public property including police stations, some state governors have offered to rebuild the destroyed police stations in their states and pay compensation to police personnel who were either wounded or lost their lives in the crisis.   In […]
News Top Stories

Recover N2.659trn to federation account –NEITI

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…being debts owed by 77 oil, gas companies The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has said the N2.659 trillion debt owed the federation by 77 oil and gas companies, could help boost the nation’s economic development by offsetting governments $2.68 billion debt in 2020, service its capital budget or address basic infrastructural deficits. Executive […]
News

Delta NUJ re-elects Ikeogwu chair for 3 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has re-elected Mr. Mike Ikeogwu as Chairman for a second term of three years. Ikeogwu was declared the winner of the state Council election held in Asaba on Tuesday by Godwin Okoh, the Chairman of the Credentials Committee. According to the chairman of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica