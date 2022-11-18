News

2023: Obaseki faction hails purported INEC’s list

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

There was anxiety in Edo State yesterday as a purported list from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated that the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections were those in the camp of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While Obaseki’s supporters celebrated, the faction of the party loyal to the PDP National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih was reportedly worried. But the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Edo INEC, Timidi Wariowei, said they had yet to receive any new list of candidates.

He said: “People should be wary of many of these online publications flying everywhere. “We are not hiding anything, there is no new list from INEC as of today and issues are still in court so whatever the court decides, INEC will act accordingly.

 

Our Reporters

