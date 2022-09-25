Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed
2023: Obi-Datti 5m rally a clear warning to riggers – Diaspora C’ttee

With the 5 million man rally for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed held in Abuja over the weekend, the Labour Party Diaspora Committee has warned against any plot to rig the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the 11-member Committee, Hon. Amadichi Chibuike gave the warning in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him: “Having participated in the march, I know that Nigerians have spoken on the direction they were going.”

In the statement he titled: ‘My observations, my reservation’, he said: “Any plan to rig this 2023 presidential election against the wish of this massive youth movement all over the country will cause doom in this nation.”

Chibuike further said: “Today I was opportuned to participate in the Abuja 5 million man match rally for Peter Obi, and I could see thousands and millions of resilient young men and women ready to take back their country, any attempt to manipulate their wish will not go down well in this country.

“I could see the energy, I could see the resilience, I could see the determination, I could see the commitment, I could see the readiness; and above all, I could see God at work in this movement.

“A new Nigeria is possible come 2023!”

The Obi-Datti rally that was held on Saturday had many residents of Abuja in attendance.

The rally commenced from the Unity Fountain, Millennium Park and terminated at Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
