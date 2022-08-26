2023: Obi-Datti Support Group slams Omokri

The Obi-Datti Movement has slammed former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, for his comment on the chances of the candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential poll. The group in a statement said it sees Omokri’s comment as an undiluted fantasy of one who struggles with a hard sell in a multimarket setting. It said: “We also appreciate Mr Omokri’s frustration arising from his dimming image after his catastrophic choice of candidate for 2023 and his struggle to perform the impossible of convincing the people that rusty iron can be gold.

“We also know that Omokri belongs to the group that needs to mention Labour Party’s Peter Obi in every online commentary to remain visible on social media, where Obi is not only trending but also rules the waves. “It is laughable when Mr Omokri says that the All Progressives Congress candidate is using Peter Obi to undermine his Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar.” The group added: “With the ample time, Omokri has to market his candidate, he chooses to fantasise and drag Peter Obi into whatever he wants to say. For the sake of catching netizens’ attention. “We want to urge all members of the Obidient family to remain focused with their eyes on the ball and refuse to be distracted. Focus on a new Nigeria; it is more realisable now than ever before.”

