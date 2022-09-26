Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed
News

2023: Obi/Datti’s 5m-man rally clear warning to riggers –Diaspora

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

With the 5 millionman rally for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed held in Abuja last weekend, the Labour Party Diaspora Committee has warned against any plot to rig the 2023 presidential election. The Chairman of the Committee, Amadichi Chibuike, gave the warning in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja.

Accordingtohim,“having participated in the march, l know that Nigerians have spoken on the direction they were going.” In the statement entitled My Observations, My Reservation, he said: “Any plan to rig this 2023 presidential election against the wish of this massive youth movement all over the country will cause doom in this nation.”

Mr Chibuike, who is the chairman of the LP’s 11-member Diaspora Committee, added: “Today, I was opportunetoparticipateinthe Abuja 5-million-man march rally for Peter Obi/Datti Bab- Ahmed, and I could see thousandsandmillionsof resilient youngmenandwomenready totake backtheircountry; any attempt to manipulate their wish will not go down well in this country. “I could see the energy, I couldseetheresilience, Icould see the determination, I could see the commitment, I could see the readiness. And, above all, I could see God at work in this movement.

 

“A new Nigeria is possible come 2023!” The Obi-Datti rally that washeld onSaturday inAbuja had thousands of Abuja residents in attendance. Therallycommencedfrom the Unity Fountain, Millennium Park, and terminated at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

