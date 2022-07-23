News

2023: Obi gets S’East professionals’ endorsement

Our Correspondent

The Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide (CIPW), a Think-Tank, has thrown its weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, saying the shrewd investor is the most competent of all candidates vying for the presidency in 2023.

In a statement signed by their National President, Prof. Patrick kalu, and National Secretary, Dr. Uche Mbaka, the professionals said their endorsement was to counter the position of a non-existent, amorphous group masquerading under the identity of Conference of South East Progressive Youths (CSEPY), which was purported to have endorsed a Muslim/Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While maintaining that there is no group that goes by the nomenclature, “Conference of South East Progressive Youths”, the Professionals challenged the leaders of the so-called regional group to a national debate, to validate their claim of existence.

Nonetheless, the group has appealed to Nigerians, especially the electorate, to consider Obi as their preferred presidential choice.

The professionals wondered why the APC will contemplate a same-faith presidential ticket, at a time when the country is so sharply-divided along the lines of ethnicity, tribalism, religion and other fault-lines, that have the tendency of instigating internal strife, if not well handled.

“It is our humble contention, that the only man that has the potential to weave together all the tendencies that define our diversity as a nation, is the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“Our endorsement of Peter Obi, to all intent and purpose, remains a product of deep and analytical research on the viability of presidential candidates jostling to rule Nigeria come 2023.

“We will like to state that, after a nationwide sampling of opinion, undertaken by seasoned experts, the consensus was that the former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi has what it takes to rebuild our dear nation.

*We invite Nigerians to do an unbiased assessment of the period Obi governed Anambra State, and they will find that the quintessential politician is a study in frugality, probity, accountability, and transparency,” the statement read in part.

The statement, therefore, challenged the group masquerading as South East Youths to identify themselves, so Ndigbo in particular, and Nigerians in general, will know them for what they are and profess.

 

 

