2023: Obi has no deal with Atiku –Okupe

The Director-General of the Obi- Datti Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe has denied that any agreement exists between the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Atiku Abubabar. Okupe in a statement yesterday said Obi has been receivingmassiveacceptance and support from Nigerians home and abroad, especially the youths. He said the former Anambra State governor is far ahead of all other presidential candidates and therefore could not “logically be negotiating with any other less popular candidates or their parties”.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore this cheap, self-serving and distracting propaganda, which we also believe is not coming from the Atiku camp,” the former presidential aide said. Okupe added: “The train of the OBIdient movement gathers more and more electorate on an hourly basis, while it is evident that the political fortunes and following of the other parties diminish and recede like a drying lake in the scorching heat of an arid desert.” The Presidential Campaign Organisation is focused on the mission, which is to take back Nigeria and hand it over to the Nigerian youths, to secure their collective destiny. “Our compelling commitment and promise is to move Nigeria from consumption to production,” Okupe stated.

