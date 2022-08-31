2023: Obi has no deal with Atiku – Okupe

Coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe has denied any agreement between the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Okupe in a statement noted Obi has been receiving massive acceptance and support from the Nigerian people, home and abroad, and especially the youths.

He added that the LP candidate is far ahead of all other presidential candidates and therefore could not “logically, be negotiating with any other less popular candidates or their parties.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore this cheap, self-serving and distracting propaganda, which we also believe is not coming from the Atiku camp.”

Okupe stated that the train of the OBIdient movement gathers with more electorate on an hourly basis: “While it is evident that the political fortunes and followership of the other parties diminish and recede like a drying lake in the scorching heat of an arid desert.”

He added that the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation is focused on the mission, which is to take back Nigeria and hand it over to the Nigerian youths, to secure their collective destiny.

