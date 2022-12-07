News

2023: Obi has nothing to offer Nigerians –APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has punctured the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi’s manifesto, saying “document is empty and vacuous”. The Director of Media and Publicity Bayo Onanuga said in a statement yesterday Obi has nothing new to offer Nigerians and is “not ready and prepared to be the President this great country deserves”.

The council said: “We are glad that Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi finally released their much-awaited policy document after many contradictory statements on the same. “After perusing the document which is very high on graphics and demagogic rhetoric and short on substance, we have come to the conclusion that the document is empty and vacuous. “The document which is titled ‘It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians’, offers nothing refreshing to Nigerians and comes across as total anti-climax. The subtitle ‘Action Plan’ was shamelessly parroted from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s manifesto.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fitch upgrades Fidelity Bank to ‘B,’ outlook stable

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the lender’s “improving business profile and resilient financial metrics,” Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fidelity Bank PLC’s Long- Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘. Fitch also confirmed Fidelity Bank’s outlook to be stable and upgraded the lender’s National Long- Term Rating to ‘A(nga)’ from ‘BBB+(nga)’, reflecting the financial institution’s increased creditworthiness relative […]
News

Blood, sorrow in Abaomege, Isinkwo, Igbeagu

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

For the past few days, the peace some communities in Ebonyi State have been enjoying has eluded them following skirmishes with their neighbours over land. The situation has brought sorrow on them with lives lost, many injured and properties razed writes UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki Abaomege community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had […]
News

Obasanjo, Osaghae, Emokpae proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has again lamented that all is not well in Nigeria, thereby advising Nigerians to make the right choice next year in order to conquer the challenges of insecurity and poverty. Obasanjo, who said insecurity feeds on poverty and vice-versa, stressed that now is the time for the nation to make […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica