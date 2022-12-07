2023: Obi has nothing to offer Nigerians –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has punctured the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi’s manifesto, saying “document is empty and vacuous”. The Director of Media and Publicity Bayo Onanuga said in a statement yesterday Obi has nothing new to offer Nigerians and is “not ready and prepared to be the President this great country deserves”.

The council said: “We are glad that Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi finally released their much-awaited policy document after many contradictory statements on the same. “After perusing the document which is very high on graphics and demagogic rhetoric and short on substance, we have come to the conclusion that the document is empty and vacuous. “The document which is titled ‘It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians’, offers nothing refreshing to Nigerians and comes across as total anti-climax. The subtitle ‘Action Plan’ was shamelessly parroted from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s manifesto.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...