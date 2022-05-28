2023: Obi joins Labour Party

Former Governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi, has finally pitched tent with Labour Party. Obi who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, described Labour Party as “a route free of rancour and one in line with my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production.” He noted that Labour Party; “is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting the Nigerians as one family.”

Obi further stated that since he resigned from the PDP because of issues that were at variance with his personal principles, he has consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure he does not complicate the route to the desired destination. According to him: “The process of getting into this high office is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.” He expressed gratitude to Nigerians, especially the youths, whom, he said, “have joined me in the mission of rescuing and taking back Nigeria. “I invite my fellow Nigerians to join me to take back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”

