News Top Stories

2023: Obi joins Labour Party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Former Governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi, has finally pitched tent with Labour Party. Obi who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, described Labour Party as “a route free of rancour and one in line with my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production.” He noted that Labour Party; “is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting the Nigerians as one family.”

Obi further stated that since he resigned from the PDP because of issues that were at variance with his personal principles, he has consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure he does not complicate the route to the desired destination. According to him: “The process of getting into this high office is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.” He expressed gratitude to Nigerians, especially the youths, whom, he said, “have joined me in the mission of rescuing and taking back Nigeria. “I invite my fellow Nigerians to join me to take back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RNC 2020: In ‘law-and-order’ speech, Pence warns against Biden win

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, asserting that Democratic rival Joe Biden would set America on a path to socialism and decline. Amid widening protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in […]
News

Buhari calls for cooperation against instability in W/Africa, Sahel region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on countries in the West African sub-region and the Sahel currently facing security challenges to team up and confront the menace. The President made this call yesterday at the State House while receiving the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr Mahamat […]
News

Police commission six blocks of classrooms in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Police Command yesterday commissioned a twin six blocks of classrooms at Adesuwa Police Barrack, Adesuwa Community in Oredo Local Govern-ment Area of the state. The classrooms with school furniture were built by Christ Embassy (Glory Church), Benin zone in collaboration with the Edo State Police Command for the childrenof thepoliceand other residents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica