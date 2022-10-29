News

2023: Obi kicks off campaign in Lafia, promises to improve fortunes of Nigerians

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has promised to address the nation’s security and and economic challenges and provide genuine employment opportunities for the youth when elected into office next year.

He stated this at the formal flag-off of his presidential campaign in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Saturday.

The LP presidential candidate  promised to promote agriculture and support farmers to produce more food that would feed the nation and reduce cost of food prices making it more affordable for Nigerians.

The former Governor of Anambra State also promised to run a youth and women-friendly government, adding that his administration would take the youth out of poverty to reduce criminality in the country

He said: “The government of Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed will change Nigeria from a bad situation to good. We will addressed insecurity and the economy.

“We will take the youth out of poverty and the more youths are taken out of poverty, criminality will be reduced. We are young like you we know your problems and we will addressed them.

“We will support farmers to go back to their farms. We will promote agriculture to improve food security. We will reduce prices of food so that Nigerian can buy food and feed well.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Party, Julius Abure said that the Labour Party is the only party that will properly address insecurity, unemployment, poverty, hunger and improve the general welfare of Nigerians.

 

