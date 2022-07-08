News Top Stories

2023: Obi picks Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Barring any last minute change in plan, Proprietor of Baze University, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, will be unveiled as the running mate to Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. The former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, reportedly accepted to run with Obi after a meeting on Wednesday. Talks between the former Anambra State governor and his Kano State counterpart Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over a possible alliance broke down last week. The Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had wanted to forge an alliance for next year’s presidential election, but were botched by Kwankwaso’s attitude.

Yesterday, former Senior Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who was presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ‘placeholder’ pending the nomination of substantive running mate to Obi, has written to the Commission withdrawing his nomination. A source disclosed that Dr. Ahmed would be unveiled as running mate today by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure. Ahmed, an economist, served as a lawmaker, both at senate and of the House of Representatives. An anti-corruption crusader and intellectual, Dr. Ahmed is from Kaduna State. Labour Party Chairman for Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Peter Diugwu, failed to answer several calls made to his mobile phone.

 

