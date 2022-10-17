News Top Stories

2023: Obi promises ‘Marshal Plan’ educational system

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in next year’spresidentialpoll, Mr Peter Obi, has said his administration will pursue a MarshalPlan-typeeducation programme if elected.

Obi, who spoke at the 95th anniversary of Queen’s College Lagos Old Girls’ Association in Lagos over the weekend, said the programme would incorporate compulsory technical and vocational skills, sports, entrepreneurship, programming, and digital skills, from the primary to secondary level.

He said he would ensure equal representation between the rich and the poor as well as adequate female representation in his government. ObisaidasAnambraState governor his administration achieved close to a 60-40 genderbalance in appointiveand elective positions.

“Weintend toprogressively aim for between 35-40 per cent, with aggressive gender mainstreaming action plans and rigid benchmarks,” he added. The ex-governor said this in a statement by the Obi- Datti media office, which quoted him as promising to introduce a mandatory “No Child Left Behind” educational policy.

According to him, Nigeria’s inadequate investment in the social sectors such as health, education, and housing has resulted in dismal social and demographic trends reflected in low life expectancy, high maternal mortality rate, large number of out-ofschool children, huge unmet housing needs as well high youth unemployment.

He added that his government would improve access to finance, MSMEs, youths and women, to reduce unemployment and insecurity significantly. “Our government shall prioritise education to serve the following functions: technical and industry relevance; alignment with local comparative advantages and factor endowments; modern skills proficiency, critical thinking, ethical citizenship values, global competitiveness, and talent export,” Obi said.

He said his plan is also to “prioritise a structured approach to developing the digital skills of our young population to give them the competitive advantage to receive offshore jobs in the new big economy, while also improving the efficiency and productivity level of our economy”.

The statement added: “The Obi-Datti administration, if elected, will sustain national development. Our governance principles, priority projects and programmes shall be anchored on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Obi further noted that experience has shown that inclusiveness is an essential element in effective public policymaking, pointing out that he intends to stop the underrepresentation of critical components of society in decision-making such as women, youths, and the vulnerable.

He said if elected, his government would “from its inception, encourage investment in infrastructure, energy, transport, irrigation, and telecoms and education with gender mainstreaming and social inclusion in education, enterprise and politics will always be a priority.”

Obi also expressed his commitmenttothewellbeing of the girl child and women pointing out that this will be fully reflected in his broad and gender-specific policies.

 

