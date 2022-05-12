2023: Obi promises youths brighter future

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Peter Obi has stressed the need for the country to focus on youth development. Obi, who was in Kogi and Nasarawa states to woo the support of PDP delegates ahead of the Presidential Primary, promised to pay attention to the progress of the youths.

The former Anambra State governor lamented that the government has for many years left the youths to waste their potential which, if harnessed, would have moved the nation forward. He cited the example of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept students away from school for months. Obi lamented the high rate of unemployment, arising from a lack of support for small businesses, and the prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria.

He said: “I urge us to see the 2023 election as a collective project and an opportunity to create a new nation where people’s talents and hard work will match up with their opportunities. We must abolish this structure that allows people to make money without being productive.”

