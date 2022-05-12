News

2023: Obi promises youths brighter future

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Peter Obi has stressed the need for the country to focus on youth development. Obi, who was in Kogi and Nasarawa states to woo the support of PDP delegates ahead of the Presidential Primary, promised to pay attention to the progress of the youths.

The former Anambra State governor lamented that the government has for many years left the youths to waste their potential which, if harnessed, would have moved the nation forward. He cited the example of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has kept students away from school for months. Obi lamented the high rate of unemployment, arising from a lack of support for small businesses, and the prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria.

He said: “I urge us to see the 2023 election as a collective project and an opportunity to create a new nation where people’s talents and hard work will match up with their opportunities. We must abolish this structure that allows people to make money without being productive.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sallah: Ganduje frees 136 inmates from Kano Correctional Centres

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has released 136 inmates from Kano Correctional Centres in the spirit of Eid-el Kabir celebration. He also gave them N5,000 each as transport fares back to their homes. Ganduje urged the former convicts to be of sound character when they were finally integrated into society. He said: “In your […]
News

PDP questions Buhari’s visit to Imo, slams Uzodimma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled visit to Imo State on Thursday “is a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state to their very face”. The opposition party also claimed Governor Hope Uzodimma is an absentee governor who runs government from outside the state. The […]
News

Senate approves restoration of three constituencies in Benue

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, approved the restoration of Mata and Mbagwa State Constituencies from the Ushongo Constituency as directed by the Federal High Court. The apex legislative assembly also approved the restoration of Agasha State Constituency by altering the boundaries of the current Guma State Constituency to create two state Constituencies. They are: Agasha State Constituency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica