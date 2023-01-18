2023: Obi to meet Emirs, religious leaders, students in Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, (LP) Mr Peter Obi, is expected to meet with Emirs, Religious leaders, students and various groups in Kaduna. The Labour Party standard bearer is also expected to meet with clerics from Southern Kaduna before attended the LP presidential rally slated for the state. Addressing journalists in Kaduna, Dr Yunusa Tanko, spokesman for the Obi-Datti Presidential campaign Council, said Obi would visit the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Jema’a, in the Southern part of the state.

At the rally slated for the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Peter Obi is expected to read out his seven points agenda to the residents which include moving Nigeria from Consumption to Production, food security and tackling insecurity. Part of the agenda according to the spokesman also include Securing and Uniting Nigeria, Effective legal and institutional reforms, fighting corruption and government effectiveness, Leap frog Nigeria from oil to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Others are Expanding physical infrastructure through market-driven reforms, unleashing growth-enabling entrepreneurship and market- creating innovations among others.

