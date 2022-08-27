2023: Obi undertakes weeklong Euro-American tour

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has embarked on Euro- American tour to acquaint Nigerians abroad on his mission to rescue Nigeria. A statement by Obi-Datti media officeholder explained that the first arm of the tour would take the candidate to Europe, Canada and America, where he would feature in conferences, town hall meetings, media interviews and lectures.

An itinerary of the tour, which begins tomorrow, showed that the former Anambra State governor would be in Toronto and Ontario in Canada for a town hall meeting to discuss “Positive Impact of Nigeria’s Diaspora on our Country’s Growth and Development,” with Nigerians living in that country.

The next day, Obi would hold a media interface with international journalist, Ademola Fayehun, in Los Angeles, California, USA, and would deliver lecture over a dinner, that same day, on the “Role of Nigeria’s Diaspora in Civic Leadership in the Country.” According to the statement, the Labour Party candidate moves to Texas on August 30, for another dinner lecture on “Active Engagement by Nigerians’ Diaspora for Civic Leadership.” On August 31, he holds media interface with USA Africa Interview, and same day, a breakfast meeting with some selected leaders to discuss the theme; “Rebuilding Nigeria is a collective Responsibility.” He caps it up with a town hall meeting in North Carolina on the; “Role of an Active Diaspora in Nigeria’s Economic Development.

“On Thursday September 01, 2022, the candidate is in US capital Washington DC for an economic roundtable with the US Chamber of Commerce; the same day he holds town hall meeting at Howard University School of Business and finner reception later at Swahili Village. “On Friday September 02, 2022, he delivers a breakfast lecture to some audience at Mayflower Hotel in Washington DC and goes to Atlanta same day for a town hall meeting on theme “Rebuilding Nigeria’s Economy” “By Saturday September 03, Obi will hold breakfast and media chat with CNN Zane Asher.

